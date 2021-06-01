ajc logo
Game 5 time set for Hawks-Knicks

Hawks forward John Collins goes to the basket through a triple team by New York Knicks defenders during 113-96 Hawks win of Game 4 of first-round NBA playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Atlanta Hawks | 8 minutes ago
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Game 5 of the Hawks-Knicks first-round playoff series on Wednesday will begin at 7:30 p.m. and air on TNT, the NBA announced Monday night.

The Hawks have a chance to win the series with a 3-1 lead going into Wednesday’s game at Madison Square Garden. If necessary, Game 6 will be in Atlanta on Friday and Game 7 in New York on Sunday. Game times are to be determined.

There are three other Game 5s on Wednesday with the Wizards at 76ers (7 p.m., NBA TV), Grizzlies at Jazz (9:30 p.m., NBA TV) and Mavericks at Clippers (10 p.m., TNT) all scheduled.

