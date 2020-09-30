Five questions with NBA draft prospect Deni Avdija

Avdija on his 3-point shooting:

“I think a lot of guys who are not in the team or not in basketball don’t understand some things about the shot. The shot is not always about your technique. I think my technique is good. I just think that people don’t see the surroundings, so, people forget that I was young. I was going through a team with a lot of experience, with a lot of pressure, with a lot of fans every night. I played several kinds of minutes. Sometimes less, sometimes more, sometimes there’s more pressure. It was kind of ups and downs in the shot. I think towards the end I felt very comfortable in the team, and that’s the main reason why I think I shot better. I think my confidence raised, and I felt better. And the guys made me feel better. I can shoot. I’m a great shooter. ... If I couldn’t shoot, I wouldn’t shoot 3′s. But as long as I shoot, I’m confident, and I’m trying to make every shot I can.”

On how his international experience helped prepare him for the NBA:

“I think those situations were great for me. I played with a lot of ex-NBA guys, a lot of very experienced players, who’ve been in the NBA, who’ve been all around Europe. I mean, the EuroLeague is the second-best league in the world. I’m glad I had the opportunity to play in this level and to have experience. ... I had the opportunity to play in the biggest stages before the NBA, so I think it’s really an advantage for me.”

On watching film and working to get better:

“I love to watch film. I think I’m learning a lot from film. I’m always watching my games. I’m making sure that one of the coaches cuts cuts videos for me and lets me see those mistakes. I have a lot of things to improve, and that’s what I like about playing basketball and about myself. I like to see myself improving. I like to see myself not doing (great things all the time) because I can improve them and I can be better. I have time and the progress to improve. I’m working very hard, and I’m trying to improve every aspect of my game because I’m a player who can who can do a lot of things.”

On how his game will translate to the NBA and his competitiveness:

“I don’t really like to talk about my game. It’s just me. I don’t really like to talk about my game. I’m just trying to do what’s best for the team in that specific moment and just try to win. At the end of the game, I like to win. I love to win. It’s really hard for me to lose, and I’m gonna do whatever I can. I’ll give them 100 percent every night to win. That’s about it. I mean, I need to work on a lot of things and improve a lot of things, and I’m doing it and I’m working very hard, but I don’t really like to talk about my game.”

On improving his free-throw percentage:

“I think it’s a matter of time, and I think it’s a matter of the head. I think I could shoot even above 70 percent. I’m gonna get there. I’m gonna get there. If it is gonna take me (staying) until 12 at night after practice to make 3,000 (free throws) to get above that 70 percent, I’ll do that. And I think I improved my free throws after the (shutdown), too. I’m gonna be humble and keep doing that until I get my goals.”