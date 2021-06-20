Embiid fined for altercation with Collins; Fernando suspended

Specifically, Embiid was fined for “escalating the on-court altercation by pursuing (Collins) in an unsportsmanlike manner and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview following an on-court incident.”

In the fourth quarter of Game 6, Embiid went up for a shot and fell down on Collins. Embiid then ran toward Collins with his arms extended, pushing him out-of-bounds toward courtside seating. Guard Trae Young can be seen attempting to push Embiid away from Collins. Embiid was called for an offensive foul and both Embiid and Collins received technical fouls after the incident – Embiid was not ejected.