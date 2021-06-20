ajc logo
Embiid fined for altercation with Collins; Fernando suspended

061821 Atlanta: -- GAME 6 ALTERCATION -- Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid is called for an offensive foul against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, who was called for a technical foul, as they break into an altercation while an official, Trae Young and George Hill move in to break it up during the 4th quarter of a 104-99 Philadelphia victory over the Hawks in game 6 of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series on Friday, Jun 18, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Hawks | 27 minutes ago
By Sarah K. Spencer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid has been fined $35,000 after review of his altercation with Hawks power forward John Collins in Game 6, the league announced Sunday afternoon, ahead of Game 7.

Specifically, Embiid was fined for “escalating the on-court altercation by pursuing (Collins) in an unsportsmanlike manner and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview following an on-court incident.”

In the fourth quarter of Game 6, Embiid went up for a shot and fell down on Collins. Embiid then ran toward Collins with his arms extended, pushing him out-of-bounds toward courtside seating. Guard Trae Young can be seen attempting to push Embiid away from Collins. Embiid was called for an offensive foul and both Embiid and Collins received technical fouls after the incident – Embiid was not ejected.

Also, Hawks center Bruno Fernando has been suspended one game without pay (he will serve that suspension Sunday night in Game 7) for leaving the bench during the skirmish. In the series vs. Philly, Fernando has only played short stints during garbage time.

