Depleted Hawks held to season-low point total in loss to Sixers

3. One game after scoring a season-low 86 points in Monday’s loss to Detroit (they were banged up in that game, too), the Hawks set a new season-low of 83. They narrowly avoided setting a new season-low in field-goald percentage, as well: they ended up at 33.8%, and their season-low is 32.7% (set in the loss to Utah Feb. 4). “We were literally missing most all of our shooters, Kevin, Bogi, Trae, Tony, it’s tough,” John Collins said. “It’s tough out there when you have guys that are big parts of your team, that aren’t there. It’s tough, playing against a great team like Philly, with their starting lineup I feel like ready to go, while we’re going through change. It’s a tough, uphill battle, but at the end of the day I feel like we could have definitely competed harder out there.”

4. On a flat night, offensively, Collins was a bright spot for the Hawks. He had a team-high 21 points, adding four rebounds and two assists. Collins is averaging 18.2 points over his past five games. Solomon Hill added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists. Clint Capela had nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks, and Skylar Mays had 11 points off the bench.

5. With this loss, the Hawks, previously tied with the Knicks for the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings, fall to No. 5. They’re still ahead of the Celtics (and own the tiebreaker vs. Boston) at No. 6, but will try to stay in the No. 4-5 range entering the postseason. That would help them avoid the play-in tournament (7-10 seeds) and avoid the heavy-hitters of Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Philadelphia, the top three teams in the East, for the first round of the playoffs.

Stat of the game

44.4% (or 16-36, what the Sixers shot from 3-point range, compared to the Hawks’ 31.6%, or 6-19)

Star of the game

Seth Curry (led Philadelphia in scoring with 20 points, going 4-7 from 3-point range, was a plus-18)

Quotable

“Hopefully we’ll have some bodies, and we’ll play with more intensity, better execution, and hopefully that result is different.” (McMillan on how the Hawks ensure Friday’s rematch will be different)