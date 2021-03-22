De’Andre Hunter questionable for Monday’s Hawks-Clippers game

It’s a sign the small forward could be ready to play soon — possibly during the remainder of Atlanta’s eight-game road trip out West. The Hawks (22-20) defeated the Lakers 99-94 Saturday in L.A.

Per interim coach Nate McMillan, Hunter was able to go through all of practice Sunday, though it was more of a walk-through of scripted plays. The team didn’t scrimmage nor have drills with contact.