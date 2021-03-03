De’Andre Hunter named to NBA Rising Stars roster

Hawks second-year forward De’Andre Hunter was selected for the Rising Stars roster after showing remarkable growth in his second NBA season.
The Rising Stars game, between the U.S. Team and the World Team, will not be played this year. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, All-Star events and games that usually take place over a long weekend have been compressed into one night, Sunday at State Farm Arena. But, the league still announced the roster.
In his second season, Hunter was averaging 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists before he was injured in early February and undergoing a meniscus debridement. It’s estimated he’ll miss seven to 10 weeks.
Here’s a list of the U.S. and World rosters:
U.S. team
LaMelo Ball (Charlotte)
Anthony Edwards (Minnesota)
Tyrese Haliburton (Sacramento)
Tyler Herro (Miami)
De’Andre Hunter (Hawks)
Keldon Johnson (San Antonio)
Ja Morant (Memphis)
Michael Porter Jr. (Denver)
Zion Williamson (New Orleans)
James Wiseman (Golden State)
World team
Precious Achiuwa (Miami)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans)
Deni Avdija (Washington)
RJ Barrett (New York)
Facundo Campazzo (Denver)
Brandon Clarke (Memphis)
Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City)
Rui Hachimura (Washington)
Théo Maledon (Oklahoma City)
Mychal Mulder (Golden State)