De’Andre Hunter named to NBA Rising Stars roster

The Rising Stars game, between the U.S. Team and the World Team, will not be played this year. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, All-Star events and games that usually take place over a long weekend have been compressed into one night, Sunday at State Farm Arena. But, the league still announced the roster.

In his second season, Hunter was averaging 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists before he was injured in early February and undergoing a meniscus debridement. It’s estimated he’ll miss seven to 10 weeks.