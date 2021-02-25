Gallinari breaks franchise record with 10 3′s as Hawks top Celtics

1. Entering the game, the Hawks were looking to rebound from some clunky, let-down performances after losing in demoralizing fashion to Cleveland Tuesday night and getting demolished in Boston on Friday. NBA players will tell you every win is important, but the Hawks certainly needed a boost before going into their final few games of the first half of the season, and they got it with a dominant performance from start to finish. They took a 21-point lead into the fourth quarter and there were no signs of the late-game collapses that have plagued them lately. The Celtics (15-17) were without Kemba Walker, who led them in scoring with 28 points in Friday’s win. “We needed that win,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. “It was one of those statement performances for our guys. They needed a feel-good win, they needed a start-to-finish win and we got that tonight.”

2. Gallinari had an unreal offensive performance making 10 3-pointers, a career-high which also set a Hawks franchise record (Steve Smith was the previous record holder with nine, set on March 14, 1997). Gallinari finished with a season-high 38 points (13-16 from the floor, 10-12 from 3-point range, 2-2 free throws), with six rebounds. In the first half, the Hawks tied a franchise record for 3-pointers made in a single half (13) off Gallinari’s seventh three of the night. Gallinari had topped his previous season-high of 20 with 24 points in the first half. “It’s always great to make history and records are always great to get, so I’m very happy for that, but of course, when you do these kinds of records and you win the game, it feels way better,” Gallinari said. “It happens sometimes that you (have) amazing games without winning, so the win was very important.”