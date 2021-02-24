Hawks’ Collins held out in second half, evaluated for concussion

The Hawks said his absence was for ‘precautionary reasons.’ Collins did return to the game after taking the hit and played more in the second quarter, but he didn’t come back for the second half, with Danilo Gallinari taking his place. On the play when Collins may have gotten injured, which involved a crowd of players under the basket, teammate Skylar Mays was actually called for a foul.

He is still being evaluated to determine whether or not he has a concussion, so there likely will be another update coming once the Hawks determine that. Before exiting the game, Collins had 13 points and three rebounds in about 13 minutes.