Hawks’ Collins held out in second half, evaluated for concussion

Cleveland Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens (8) and Atlanta Hawks' John Collins (20) battle for a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. Stevens was called for the foul. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Credit: Tony Dejak

Atlanta Hawks | 1 hour ago
By Sarah K. Spencer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

John Collins was ruled out for the second half of the Hawks-Cavs game as he is being evaluated for a concussion after taking an elbow to the side of the head in the second quarter.

The Hawks said his absence was for ‘precautionary reasons.’ Collins did return to the game after taking the hit and played more in the second quarter, but he didn’t come back for the second half, with Danilo Gallinari taking his place. On the play when Collins may have gotten injured, which involved a crowd of players under the basket, teammate Skylar Mays was actually called for a foul.

He is still being evaluated to determine whether or not he has a concussion, so there likely will be another update coming once the Hawks determine that. Before exiting the game, Collins had 13 points and three rebounds in about 13 minutes.

