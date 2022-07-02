ajc logo
Cooper, Griffin, Martin headline Hawks’ Summer League roster

AJ Griffin, the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, and 51st overall pick Tyrese Martin are introduced by the team on Monday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / Miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks have finalized their roster for next week’s Summer League set to take place in Las Vegas. The roster will be headlined by last year’s second-round pick, Sharife Cooper, as well as the team’s selections in this year’s NBA Draft, AJ Griffin (16) and Tyrese Martin (51).

The roster will also include current Hawks two-way guard, Chaundee Brown Jr., as well as NBA veteran and former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, Marcus Georges-Hunt. Alpha Kaba, the No. 60 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by Atlanta, will also join.

Next week’s tournament is just the start of the young players’ start to competing in the NBA. For Brown, Cooper, Griffin and Martin, this is the time for them to begin showing why they should feature in the Hawks’ rotation in the upcoming season.

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has already talked about the competition Griffin and Martin will face when training camp begins in the fall. But that competition begins in next week when Atlanta open the tournament on July 9.

“We talked about training and Summer League, and how Summer League is an opportunity for them to get that first opportunity to compete, because everyone in Summer League is competing for a job, or an opportunity, and I think is really competitive,” McMillan said. “So in about (one) week, they’ll be thrown right into the fire.”

Atlanta’s assistant coach, Nick Van Exel, will lead the team at this year’s tournament. It is the first time Van Exel will serve as a head coach for a full Summer League. Fellow Hawks assistant coach Jamelle McMillan, player development coach Paul Jesperson, and College Park Skyhawks head coach Steve Gansey will join Van Exel on the bench.

The Hawks and the remaining 29 teams will play five games each. The two teams with the best record will face off in the Championship Game, scheduled for July 17. The other 28 teams will play in games determined by the league.

Here’s a look at the Hawks’ first four games (all times Eastern):

- July 9 vs. Utah (7:30 p.m., NBA TV)

- July 11 vs. New Orleans (9:30 p.m., NBA TV)

- July 12 vs. Miami (7 p.m., NBA TV)

- July 14 vs. San Antonio (3 p.m., ESPN2)

Here is the Hawks’ Summer League roster, which they said is subject to change.

No.PlayerPositionHT/WT
31James AkinjoG6-1/190
19Joel AyayiG6-5/180
45Chaundee Brown Jr.G6-5/215
39Chris ClemonsG5-9/180
2Sharife CooperG6-1/180
34Anthony DurujiF6-7/209
25Tyson EtienneG6-2/203
30Marcus Georges-HuntG6-6/220
33Grant GoldenF6-10/225
14AJ GriffinF6-6/222
26Max HeideggerG6-3/180
35Chandler HutchinsonF6-7/197
24Alpha KabaF6-10/242
22Tyrese MartinF6-6/215
64Justin TillmanF6-8/229

