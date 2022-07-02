Cooper, Griffin, Martin headline Hawks’ Summer League roster

The roster will also include current Hawks two-way guard, Chaundee Brown Jr., as well as NBA veteran and former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, Marcus Georges-Hunt. Alpha Kaba, the No. 60 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by Atlanta, will also join.

Next week’s tournament is just the start of the young players’ start to competing in the NBA. For Brown, Cooper, Griffin and Martin, this is the time for them to begin showing why they should feature in the Hawks’ rotation in the upcoming season.