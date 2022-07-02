Cooper, Griffin, Martin headline Hawks’ Summer League roster

The Hawks have finalized their roster for next week’s Summer League set to take place in Las Vegas. The roster will be headlined by last year’s second-round pick, Sharife Cooper, as well as the team’s selections in this year’s NBA Draft, AJ Griffin (16) and Tyrese Martin (51).
The roster will also include current Hawks two-way guard, Chaundee Brown Jr., as well as NBA veteran and former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, Marcus Georges-Hunt. Alpha Kaba, the No. 60 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by Atlanta, will also join.
Next week’s tournament is just the start of the young players’ start to competing in the NBA. For Brown, Cooper, Griffin and Martin, this is the time for them to begin showing why they should feature in the Hawks’ rotation in the upcoming season.
Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has already talked about the competition Griffin and Martin will face when training camp begins in the fall. But that competition begins in next week when Atlanta open the tournament on July 9.
“We talked about training and Summer League, and how Summer League is an opportunity for them to get that first opportunity to compete, because everyone in Summer League is competing for a job, or an opportunity, and I think is really competitive,” McMillan said. “So in about (one) week, they’ll be thrown right into the fire.”
Atlanta’s assistant coach, Nick Van Exel, will lead the team at this year’s tournament. It is the first time Van Exel will serve as a head coach for a full Summer League. Fellow Hawks assistant coach Jamelle McMillan, player development coach Paul Jesperson, and College Park Skyhawks head coach Steve Gansey will join Van Exel on the bench.
The Hawks and the remaining 29 teams will play five games each. The two teams with the best record will face off in the Championship Game, scheduled for July 17. The other 28 teams will play in games determined by the league.
Here’s a look at the Hawks’ first four games (all times Eastern):
- July 9 vs. Utah (7:30 p.m., NBA TV)
- July 11 vs. New Orleans (9:30 p.m., NBA TV)
- July 12 vs. Miami (7 p.m., NBA TV)
- July 14 vs. San Antonio (3 p.m., ESPN2)
Here is the Hawks’ Summer League roster, which they said is subject to change.
|No.
|Player
|Position
|HT/WT
|31
|James Akinjo
|G
|6-1/190
|19
|Joel Ayayi
|G
|6-5/180
|45
|Chaundee Brown Jr.
|G
|6-5/215
|39
|Chris Clemons
|G
|5-9/180
|2
|Sharife Cooper
|G
|6-1/180
|34
|Anthony Duruji
|F
|6-7/209
|25
|Tyson Etienne
|G
|6-2/203
|30
|Marcus Georges-Hunt
|G
|6-6/220
|33
|Grant Golden
|F
|6-10/225
|14
|AJ Griffin
|F
|6-6/222
|26
|Max Heidegger
|G
|6-3/180
|35
|Chandler Hutchinson
|F
|6-7/197
|24
|Alpha Kaba
|F
|6-10/242
|22
|Tyrese Martin
|F
|6-6/215
|64
|Justin Tillman
|F
|6-8/229
About the Author