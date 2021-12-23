Cooper enters protocols, seven Hawks players out because of COVID-19

Amid a spike in positive tests around the NBA, Cooper joins Trae Young, Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Lou Williams who are sidelined with COVID-19. In order to rejoin the team, players must return two negative tests, 24 hours apart.

The Hawks have these players from the roster available: Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, Cam Reddish, Onyeka Okongwu, Gorgui Dieng and Delon Wright. They also have Jalen Johnson and Skylar Mays called up from the G League and Malcolm Hill, Wes Iwundu and Lance Stephenson on 10-day hardship deals.