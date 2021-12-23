Hamburger icon
Cooper enters protocols, seven Hawks players out because of COVID-19

Orlando Magic guard Tim Frazier (8) defends against Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Orlando Magic guard Tim Frazier (8) defends against Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Two-way guard Sharife Cooper entered the health and safety protocols Thursday evening ahead of the Hawks’ game in Philadelphia, bringing the total number of Hawks out in protocols to seven.

Amid a spike in positive tests around the NBA, Cooper joins Trae Young, Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Lou Williams who are sidelined with COVID-19. In order to rejoin the team, players must return two negative tests, 24 hours apart.

The Hawks have these players from the roster available: Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, Cam Reddish, Onyeka Okongwu, Gorgui Dieng and Delon Wright. They also have Jalen Johnson and Skylar Mays called up from the G League and Malcolm Hill, Wes Iwundu and Lance Stephenson on 10-day hardship deals.

In particular, the Hawks are missing ballhandlers, especially considering Bogdanovic is still on a minute restriction coming off an ankle sprain.

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

