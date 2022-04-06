College Park Skyhawks eliminated from G-League playoffs

Justin Tillman led the Skyhawks with 30 points and 14 rebounds. Sharife Cooper added 19 points and 13 assists. They were two of seven players in double figure scoring with Marcus Georges-Hunt (18 points, eight rebounds, eight assists), A.J. Lawson (11 points), Langston Galloway (14 points), DaQuan Jeffries (16 points) and Malik Ellison (10 points).

Capital City was led by Jordan Goodwin with 26 points and 10 assists. Joel Ayayi had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Schakel scored 21 points and Jaime Echenique finished with 22 points and seven rebounds.