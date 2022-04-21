Clint Capela ruled out for Game 3 of Hawks-Heat series

Hawks center Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) will not be available in Game 3 vs. the Heat, Hawks coach Nate McMillan said Thursday at practice.
Capela is doing some light running and his rehab activities, but not much else at this point, per McMillan. He injured his knee Friday in the Hawks’ play-in tournament win in Cleveland.
The Hawks are sorely missing Capela’s defense, physicality and rebounding in the series, which they’ve started out down 2-0. In their Game 2 loss Tuesday in Miami, power forward John Collins started at center, having made progress with his own injuries (right foot strain/right ring finger sprain).
