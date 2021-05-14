Cam Reddish awarded Hawks’ Jason Collier Memorial Trophy

Cam Reddish was awarded the Jason Collier Memorial Trophy for the 2020-21 season by the Hawks on Thursday. Reddish is the 14th player to receive the award, earned annually by the Hawks player who most closely exemplifies the characteristics of a community ambassador displayed by Collier, the late Atlanta center who died in 2005.
“It is my responsibility to support the communities that have played, and continue to play, such a huge part in my life,” Reddish said in a statement. “After my rookie season, I truly understood the powerful platform I have as a professional athlete and how much of an impact that I can make. It is an honor to receive this award, but I know this is just the start. I’m looking forward to helping others and creating change for years to come.”
During the 2020-21 season, Reddish partnered with Georgia Voting Works to support early voting and get Georgia voters to the polls. Reddish took a moment to record a PSA to remind residents of the importance of using their voices by voting. Over the holidays, he partnered with Goodr, an Atlanta-based social impact startup leveraging technology to reduce food waste and end hunger, to sponsor a pop-up grocery store for residents in Southwest Atlanta, specifically benefiting students within the Atlanta Public School System.
Reddish is currently the Snack Pack Program ambassador. This initiative is a partnership between the Hawks and State Farm, designed to help fill the food insecurity gap by ensuring that children have access to food and snacks that are either already prepared or easy to make.
“On behalf of myself, Ella, and my family we would love to congratulate Cam Reddish, the recipient of this years’ Jason Collier Community Service Award,” Katie Collier, wife of the late Jason Collier, said in a statement. “We are so very proud of him and thank him for all of the time and dedication that he has given to our Atlanta community. Thank you to the Atlanta Hawks for continuing to honor our family by recognizing a player for this award each season.”
Past recipients of the Jason Collier Memorial Trophy include: Josh Childress (2005-06 and 2006-07), Marvin Williams (2007-08 and 2010-11), Al Horford (2008-09), Josh Smith (2009-10), Zaza Pachulia (2011-12), Devin Harris (2012-13), Kyle Korver (2013-14), DeMarre Carroll (2014-15), Mike Muscala (2015-16), Paul Millsap (2016-17), Malcolm Delaney (2017-18), Kent Bazemore (2018-19), and John Collins (2019-20).