Cam Reddish awarded Hawks’ Jason Collier Memorial Trophy

“It is my responsibility to support the communities that have played, and continue to play, such a huge part in my life,” Reddish said in a statement. “After my rookie season, I truly understood the powerful platform I have as a professional athlete and how much of an impact that I can make. It is an honor to receive this award, but I know this is just the start. I’m looking forward to helping others and creating change for years to come.”

During the 2020-21 season, Reddish partnered with Georgia Voting Works to support early voting and get Georgia voters to the polls. Reddish took a moment to record a PSA to remind residents of the importance of using their voices by voting. Over the holidays, he partnered with Goodr, an Atlanta-based social impact startup leveraging technology to reduce food waste and end hunger, to sponsor a pop-up grocery store for residents in Southwest Atlanta, specifically benefiting students within the Atlanta Public School System.