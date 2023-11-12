Bufkin, Gueye to miss extended time with injuries

Atlanta Hawks
32 minutes ago
The Hawks will be without Kobe Bufkin and Mouhamed Gueye for extended periods of time, the team announced on Sunday.

The two rookies underwent tests on Saturday.

Bufkin, the guard, underwent an X-ray and medical review on his left thumb, which he fractured on Nov. 2. He will continue to be reviewed weekly and his rehabilitation will progress based on his progress. His return to play timeline is 8-to-10 weeks from the date of injury.

Gueye, the forward who missed the last two games with a right lower back strain, underwent an MRI at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex. The MRI revealed a right low back stress fracture. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks and his status will be updated as appropriate.

