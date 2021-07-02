Bucks get plenty of help with Antetokounmpo out in Game 5 win

It was Bucks center Brook Lopez that came up big in Antetokounmpo’s absence. He finished with 33 points (on 14 of 18 shooting), seven rebounds, four blocks and two steals.

“He came through big time,” Bucks coach Budenholzer said of Lopez. “He did it a lot of different ways.”

For starters

The Bucks starters combined for 111 of their 123 points. Four of the starters had at least 22 points. The only bench players to score were Pat Connaughton (9) and Bryn Forbes (3).

Bucks 123, Hawks 112 (box score)

Points in the paint

The Bucks dominated the Hawks with points in the paint the entire series, except for the Hawks’ blowout win in Game 4. In Game 5, the Bucks were back to owning the middle. The Bucks finished with 66 points points in the paint (30 more than the Hawks), including a 28-8 advantage in the the first quarter when they led by as many as 20 points.

Calling Cam

For the second straight game, the Hawks called on Cam Reddish as a primary substitute for his defensive ability. He finished with seven points, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 23 minutes.

Statistically speaking

Danilo Gallinari, who scored 19 points, reached double figures for the 11th time this postseason, the most off the bench in the playoffs this season (Jordan Clarkson, 10).

Fast breaks

* The Hawks have won six road playoff games this season, the most in a single postseason in franchise history. They are tied with the Suns for the most by any team in this postseason.

* The Bucks now have a 7-1 mark at Fiserv Forum this postseason, the one loss coming to the Hawks in Game 1. In the last two seasons of playoffs at home, the Bucks have gone 13-3.

Injury report

Trae Young (right foot bone bruise) was listed as questionable after suffering the injury late in Game 3 and missed Games 4 and 5. Lou Williams again drew the starting assignment. Clint Capela (right eye inflammation) was listed as questionable after getting hit in the face late in Game 4 and started.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) was listed as probable and started. De’Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery) and Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) remain out and inactive. For the Bucks, Antetokounmpo (left knee hyperextension) was ruled out before Game 5. Bobby Portis started in his place and scored 22 points.