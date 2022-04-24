BREAKING: Clint Capela available for Game 4 of Hawks-Heat

Capela missed Games 1-3 after hyperextending his right knee in the Hawks’ play-in win April 15 in Cleveland but has quickly healed up. The Hawks suffered a blowout loss in Game 1, competed better in a narrower loss in Game 2 and pulled off a 111-110 win in Game 3 on Friday night.

Getting Capela back gives the Hawks more size, rebounding, defense and adds a pick-and-roll partner for Trae Young. Capela didn’t look like himself to start the season, hampered by a nagging Achilles injury, but post-All-Star break has looked much more like the dominant center who helped the Hawks on last season’s epic playoff run to the Eastern Conference finals.