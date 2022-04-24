BREAKING: Clint Capela available for Game 4 of Hawks-Heat

Hawks center Clint Capela is available to play in Game 4 vs. the Heat on Sunday at State Farm Arena, which could provide quite a boost for Atlanta.
Capela missed Games 1-3 after hyperextending his right knee in the Hawks’ play-in win April 15 in Cleveland but has quickly healed up. The Hawks suffered a blowout loss in Game 1, competed better in a narrower loss in Game 2 and pulled off a 111-110 win in Game 3 on Friday night.
Getting Capela back gives the Hawks more size, rebounding, defense and adds a pick-and-roll partner for Trae Young. Capela didn’t look like himself to start the season, hampered by a nagging Achilles injury, but post-All-Star break has looked much more like the dominant center who helped the Hawks on last season’s epic playoff run to the Eastern Conference finals.
In total, Capela has averaged 11.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 27.6 minutes per game this season.
