Bogdan Bogdanovic upgraded to questionable

Bogdanovic had his status upgraded to questionable ahead of tomorrow’s game at the Heat. The guard has been out since Jan. 9 with an avulsion fracture of the right knee. He has missed a total of 25 games. His rehabbed progressed to playing one-on-one with contact, the Hawks announced Saturday.

When talking with the AJC in early February, Bogdanovic said this wouldn’t be a season-ending injury and that he would like to be back before the All-Star break. The Hawks play at the Heat Tuesday and at the Magic Wednesday before the break.