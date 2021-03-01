Bogdan Bogdanovic upgraded to questionable

It appears Bogdan Bogdanovic could return to the Hawks as soon as Tuesday.
Bogdanovic had his status upgraded to questionable ahead of tomorrow’s game at the Heat. The guard has been out since Jan. 9 with an avulsion fracture of the right knee. He has missed a total of 25 games. His rehabbed progressed to playing one-on-one with contact, the Hawks announced Saturday.
When talking with the AJC in early February, Bogdanovic said this wouldn’t be a season-ending injury and that he would like to be back before the All-Star break. The Hawks play at the Heat Tuesday and at the Magic Wednesday before the break.
The Hawks have missed Bogdanovic’s ability to create and shoot. In nine games, he averaged 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He shot 38.5% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point.
In other injury news ahead of Tuesday’s game, Kevin Huerter (upper back tightness) is probable and Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery), De’Andre Hunter (right knee surgery) and Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) are out.