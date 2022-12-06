Bogdan Bogdanovic continues to round into form after injury

“It was amazing, really. We’re still adjusting to each other,” Bogdanovic said. “You saw how many times I was open tonight, and you saw that is what I like to do, to shoot open shots. It is pretty good to play with two point guards; they have high IQs, and they trust me.”

Bogdanovic’s fire that he started the game with waned in the second half. Bogdanovic, whose minutes will be restricted for the next five or six games as he builds up his conditioning, shot 25% from 3-point range in the second half and 2 of 7 overall during the half.

The veteran player knows his recovery and routine will change as he travels for the first time as an active player this season. The Hawks play in New York on Wednesday against the Knicks and Friday against the Nets.

“Just working, being around the guys, seeing them work will help,” said Bogdanovic, who shot 6 of 13 from the field and 5 of 10 from 3-point range.