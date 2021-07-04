Antetokounmpo-less Bucks win two games, series over Hawks

The Hawks went eight quarters without a lead over the last two games of the series. They last led at the end of Game 4. The Bucks led wire-to-wire in games 5 and 6 – a total of 96 minutes. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP, missed both games.

Reddish comes up big

Cam Reddish, still on a minutes restriction, had a huge game for the Hawks – on the offensive end of the floor. He finished with 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 6-of-7 from 3-point range, in 29 minutes. The six 3-pointers are the most by a Hawks player off the bench in a postseason game in franchise history.

Points in the paint

Through five games of the series, the Bucks held a 338-240 advantage over the Hawks in points in the paint. The Bucks outscored the Hawks down low in four of the six games. The one game the Hawks held the advantage was by a mere two points. Game 6 was even. Here’s a look at the margins for the Bucks.

Game 1: Bucks 70-54, +16

Game 2: Bucks 62-30, +32

Game 3: Bucks 56-34, +22

Game 4: Hawks 46, Bucks 44, -2

Game 5: Bucks 66, Hawks 36, +30

Game 6: Bucks 40, Hawks 40, Even

Fast breaks

* The Hawks won four games at State Farm Arena this postseason, one home victory shy of tying the franchise record for most home wins in a single playoff appearance. The 2014-15 and 1987-88 Hawks won five apiece while the 1962-63 and 1963-64 St. Louis Hawks also earned five wins.

* The Bucks clinched their first trip to the NBA Finals since 1974. They will meet the Phoenix Suns. Game 1 is Tuesday in Phoenix.

Injury report

Trae Young (right foot bone bruise) was listed as questionable after suffering the injury late in Game 3 and missed games 4 and 5. He returned and started in Game 6. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) was listed as probable and started. Clint Capela (right eye inflammation), who was listed as questionable for Game 5, did not appear on the injury report. De’Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery) and Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) remain out and inactive. For the Bucks, Antetokounmpo (left knee hyperextension) was again ruled out and missed his second consecutive game. Bobby Portis started in his place in games 5 and 6.