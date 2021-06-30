Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful for Game 5

Antetokounmpo, 26, underwent an MRI and subsequent examination Wednesday by team physician Dr. Carole Vetter of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. The MRI confirmed the earlier diagnosis. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

“A lot of this is happening in real time and it would be best to leave it as his is (doubtful) and Giannis is going to do everything he can to be available,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after the news of the extent of the injury was released. “We are going to put his health and safety first and together make good decisions.”