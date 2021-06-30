Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful for Game 5

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a hyperextended left knee and will be listed as doubtful for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday in Milwaukee, the team announced Wednesday. The injury occurred in the third quarter of the Bucks’ Game 4 loss at at the Hawks on Tuesday. The best-of-seven Eastern Conference final is tied 2-2 and the Bucks will likely be without their two-time NBA MVP.
Antetokounmpo, 26, underwent an MRI and subsequent examination Wednesday by team physician Dr. Carole Vetter of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. The MRI confirmed the earlier diagnosis. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.
“A lot of this is happening in real time and it would be best to leave it as his is (doubtful) and Giannis is going to do everything he can to be available,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after the news of the extent of the injury was released. “We are going to put his health and safety first and together make good decisions.”
In 15 playoff games, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points (10th in playoffs), 12.7 rebounds (first in playoffs) and 5.2 assists (16th in playoffs) in 37.4 minutes per game.
Antetokounmpo was injured as he tried to block a lob pass from the Hawks’ Lou Williams to Clint Capela, who dunked the ball. Both landed awkwardly, but the left knee of Antetokounmpo buckled. He left with 7:14 remaining in the third quarter with the Hawks leading by 10 points. They went on a 15-0 run following the injury to put away the game they never trailed.
Budenholzer said it’s fortunate that Antetokounmpo did not suffer a more severe injury.
“When you talk about the range of possibilities, where this has landed has to be looked at as a positive,” Budenholzer said.