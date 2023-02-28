X
AJC Hawks Report podcast: The Quin Snyder era has begun

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

In the latest episode of the Hawks Report podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, hear from new Hawks coach Quin Snyder in an exclusive interview.

Plus, AJC sports columnist Michael Cunningham and AJC sports features writer Gabe Burns join Hawks beat reporter Lauren Williams to break down Snyder’s introductory news conference and what Snyder can do for the team.

Please follow the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

For more podcasts, check out the AJC show page.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

