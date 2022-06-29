ajc logo
X

AJC Hawks Report podcast: Meet the draft picks and a free agency preview

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

The rumor mill hasn’t stopped for the Hawks, so what changes will they make with the free agency period opening Thursday?

In episode 38 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Lauren Williams, columnist Mark Bradley and Jay Black look at who Atlanta might be interested in, what they need and what will happen to John Collins.

Plus, Lauren speaks one-on-one with Atlanta’s two draft picks and a couple of family members as they celebrate the introduction to their new team.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple PodcastsSpotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon MusiciHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
Braves place closer Kenley Jansen on injured list with irregular heartbeat 20h ago
Local golf: Georgia Tech’s Aidan Kramer wins Rice Planters Amateur
2h ago
Georgia Tech’s Kevin Parada named Johnny Bench Award winner
18h ago
Hawks rookie wing AJ Griffin credits faith for guiding him to his dream
21h ago
Hawks rookie wing AJ Griffin credits faith for guiding him to his dream
21h ago
Abrahamson-Henderson wants Georgia women’s basketball back in title hunt
3h ago
The Latest
Hawks rookie wing AJ Griffin credits faith for guiding him to his dream
21h ago
Hawks welcome AJ Griffin, Tyrese Martin to Atlanta after NBA draft
What’s the Hawks’ plan for first-round draft pick AJ Griffin?
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top