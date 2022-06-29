AJC Hawks Report podcast: Meet the draft picks and a free agency preview

The rumor mill hasn’t stopped for the Hawks, so what changes will they make with the free agency period opening Thursday?
In episode 38 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Lauren Williams, columnist Mark Bradley and Jay Black look at who Atlanta might be interested in, what they need and what will happen to John Collins.
Plus, Lauren speaks one-on-one with Atlanta’s two draft picks and a couple of family members as they celebrate the introduction to their new team.
