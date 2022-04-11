ajc logo
AJC Hawks Report Podcast: It’s time for the play-in tournament

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes to the basket as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Dewayne Dedmon (21) watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 20 minutes ago

The 2021-2022 season hasn’t gone how the Hawks have wanted, but they are still alive.

In episode 23 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, host and beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer previews Atlanta’s first appearance in the NBA’s play-in tournament on Wednesday.

She digs into how Atlanta is playing heading into the game against the Hornets, how the two teams match up and the status of the injured John Collins.

