AJC Hawks Report Podcast: It’s time for the play-in tournament

The 2021-2022 season hasn’t gone how the Hawks have wanted, but they are still alive.
In episode 23 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, host and beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer previews Atlanta’s first appearance in the NBA’s play-in tournament on Wednesday.
She digs into how Atlanta is playing heading into the game against the Hornets, how the two teams match up and the status of the injured John Collins.
