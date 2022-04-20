ajc logo
AJC Hawks Report Podcast: Hawks still can’t handle the Heat

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 59 minutes ago

The Hawks are getting closer, but they still couldn’t close the gap in Miami.

In Episode 27 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report Podcast, host and beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer breaks down what happened in Atlanta’s Game 2 loss against the Heat.

She looks at how turnovers killed the Hawks again, why Jimmy Butler had such a big night, and why the Hawks still like their chances at home.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

