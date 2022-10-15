AJ Griffin gives Hawks plenty to mull as regular season approaches

Griffin’s first NBA shot came within 30 seconds of him entering the Hawks’ second exhibition game against the Bucks. Griffin came off a screen from big man Onyeka Okongwu and caught a quick pass from Trae Young, then drained a 29-foot jumper. He made another 35 seconds into the second quarter, then drew a foul on his third 3-point attempt.

“Just, you know, the repetition of just working with the coaches here,” Griffin said. “We always made sure we were getting game shots. The shots I get in practice, those shots are the shots I get in the game. So, having the repetitions like, I saw already. So like, I talked to (the coaches) after the shot and like after the game, I was like, ‘I felt like that was just like the workout.’ Because, you know, literally just, you know, it translates to the game easy.”

The work he has put in with the Hawks’ coaching staff has supplemented the work begun by his father, Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin. AJ Griffin said that his father taught him to shoot and encouraged him to master his form.

Now that he’s older and in the NBA, Griffin said that he tries to keep reinforcing the lessons his father taught him once or twice a week.

“Because, you know, once when you get in the game, it’s just, you feel, you know, get right in the pocket, and then just let it fly,” Griffin said. “You don’t think about it.”

Griffin also has tried to soak in any advice he can get from Kyle Korver, who the Hawks hired as their new director of player affairs and development this summer. Griffin said that after he arrived for training camp, he asked Korver as many questions as he could.

“You know, how you get your feet squared, and like, a big thing with me, him and just, you know, learning how to just like, get your body squared with the, with the rim,” Griffin said. “And so, just little stuff like that, and he always tells me, you know, if (he) sees something in my game, where, you know, he’ll just let me know, like, ‘oh, you know, this is where you could, make a shot a little bit better.’ So it’s just great to have, a veteran just like that, and to help you.”

Griffin’s shooting has excited fans and the Hawks’ coaching staff. There’s no telling how many minutes Griffin will get this season, but he’s earned them, so far, with his ability to knock shots down.

So should the rookie get in on the action this season, Hawks coach Nate McMillan knows that Griffin will make the most of it.

“I think just bringing energy out there,” McMillan said. “Whenever he gets on the floor, he gets an opportunity, he’s aggressive. I don’t want him really thinking too much out there. I would much rather him reacting to situations, and if you’re gonna make a mistake, make a mistake being aggressive.

“I thought he came in with that mindset. We got the basketball, (and) he was really looking to play quick, with the ball, and he made some plays, made some shots. And I just like his attitude and approach when he got those minutes.”