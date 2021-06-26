After week on the road, Hawks eager to return home and bounce back

Game 3 will come at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in a sold-out State Farm Arena, and Game 4 will come at home again, at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Hawks have followed a similar pattern throughout the playoffs of stealing Game 1 on the road before losing Game 2. They’ve returned home 1-1 every time, first against the Knicks in the first round, then against the 76ers in the second round, and now against the Bucks in the conference finals.

“It’s really been an emotional week, and to come out of this road trip .500 is good,” Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan said. “We’ll take that. We had an opportunity to get two; it didn’t happen. We go home, where we’ve had success. We’ll be able to sleep in our own beds and basically put this behind us, refocus and get ourselves ready for Game 3 on Sunday.”

“… We were able to put ourselves in position to win two, but it didn’t happen (Friday). Just as we have been talking about all season long, you can’t get too high when you win and you can’t get too low when you drop a game. The thing we’ll do is clean up some things (Saturday) and get ourselves ready for Sunday.”

Although the Hawks have been in this position before, this was by far the worst playoff loss they’ve suffered, so they’ll need to bounce back in a big way.

“I’d say it’s comforting in a weird way to know that we’ve been through this situation twice now,” Collins said. “Hopefully we can continue to capitalize as we’ve done, splitting this. But it’s nice to just have a little bit of struggle and toughness under our belt from the previous series. As I said, we’re going to need that to finish out the series.”

Finally, the Hawks get to come home, and it comes at a good time.

“It’s exciting to be able to go back home,” Trae Young said. “We wanted to steal one on the road; we did that. So now to go home, play in front of our fans in the Eastern Conference Finals, it’s going to be loud, it’s going to be a lot of people there, it’s going to be fun. I’m looking forward to just going out there, having fun and playing in front of all our Atlanta fans … just understanding we get to go home where we’ve got a chance to bounce back. All we hope for is a chance to bounce back, and we get one. We’ve just got to be ready.”