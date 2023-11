With the’ Hawks eliminated from the NBAs In-Season Tournament following Tuesday loss to the Cavaliers, the league assigned their two addition games Wednesday.

The Hawks will host the Nets on Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and visit the 76ers on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

The Hawks were 1-3 in In-Season Tournament play. They defeated the Pistons and then lost three straight to the 76ers, Pacers and Cavaliers.