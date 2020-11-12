Addressing the Hawks’ needs ahead of the draft and 2020-21 season

Defense

The Hawks had the third-worst defensive rating in the league (114.4). The offense could be inconsistent and frequently stalled, yes, but things were even worse on the other end of the floor. Even against other lottery teams, the Hawks rarely got stops — really, only one instance comes to mind where they locked in on defense late in a game and came away with a clutch win, and that was when they rallied from a 15-point deficit to post their first victory in San Antonio since 1997 (the Spurs missed the playoffs for the first time in 23 years).

Although Trae Young is certainly bad on defense (he ranked last in the league in ESPN’s defensive real plus-minus stat at -6.17), this does not all fall on him. Outside of their Core Five guys (Young, John Collins, Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish, De’andre Hunter), the Hawks had a rough supporting cast, didn’t have a rim-protecting center for most of the season and were without Collins, who showed improvement on defense in Year 3, for 25 games because of a suspension. As rookies, Reddish and Hunter often had the tall order of guarding opposing teams' best players.

Draft prospects who could help: Isaac Okoro, Onyeka Okongwu, Devin Vassell, Patrick Williams

Success when Trae Young is subbed out

This was a problem that the eye test could tell you, no advanced stats necessary: without Young, the Hawks struggled to score, and therefore rapidly fell behind in games if he went to the bench. Huerter could slide over to play point guard and had some success there, and later in the season Reddish did, too, but not to the level the Hawks need to consistently stay competitive in games when Young is out (plus, it takes them out of their natural position).

Young is a wizard when it comes to scoring and playmaking, and the Hawks must find a way to generate offense when he’s out of games (overall, they nose-dived with 11.8 points fewer per 100 possessions when Young was out, per Cleaning the Glass). Two-way player Brandon Goodwin had a few big scoring performances, which is why he was converted to an NBA contract, and Jeff Teague helped a bit with this problem, but again, not to the extent the Hawks need if they want to become a truly competitive team.

Draft prospects who could help: Tyrese Haliburton, Killian Hayes, Deni Avdija (not as a point guard, but as a playmaker in general)

3-point shooting

Anyway, the Hawks ranked dead last in 3-point shooting last season (33.3%, making 12 out of 36.1 attempts per game, the eighth-most attempts per game), slightly below even the completely decimated-by-injuries Golden State Warriors crew. Injuries to Huerter certainly didn’t help that stat; nor did Reddish’s abysmal numbers for the first few months of the season (he finished at 33.2%), but really, the Hawks simply didn’t have enough shooting on their roster, something they could look to add heading into the coming season.

Outside of John Collins, who took a remarkable leap as a 3-point shooter (40.1%), Huerter (38%), Young (36.1%) and Hunter, who was just shy of the league average of 35.8% at 35.5%, the Hawks start to quickly regress in this category. In small sample sizes, Graham made 35.1% of his 3′s and Teague made 33.3%. If you look at the other 15 players who spent time on the Hawks' roster this season (including players who aren’t there any longer), no one shot above 33.3% from 3, and several players who logged quite a bit of playing time were in or near the 20s (Vince Carter at 30.2%, Dewayne Dedmon at 22.2%, Goodwin at 29.9%).

As the team improves, and with it the supporting cast, the team’s 3-point numbers figure to trend upward.

Draft prospects who could help: Vassell, Haliburton, Saddiq Bey