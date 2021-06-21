A look at the Hawks-Bucks regular-season games

The Hawks open the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final against the Bucks – and former coach Mike Budenholzer – on Wednesday. The teams met three times during the regular season with the Bucks winning twice.
Here’s a look at those matchups.
Bucks 129, Hawks 115
Jan. 24 in Milwaukee: With the Hawks playing without starters Trae Young and Clint Capela, the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly had a triple-double with 27 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. De’Andre Hunter led the Hawks with a career-high 33 points and John Collins had 30 points as a three-game win streak ended. Hunter made 13 of 21 shots and Collins hit six 3-pointers. With Young (back spasms) and Capela (sore right hand) out, Rajon Rondo and rookie Onyeka Okongwu started. It was the first career start for Okongwu. The Bucks outscored the Hawks 60-30 in the paint and held a 51-38 rebound advantage.
Bucks 120, Hawks 109
April 15 in Atlanta: The Bucks again snapped a Hawks’ three-game win streak as Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a six-game absence from a sore left knee to score 15 points. Seven Bucks scored in double figures led by Jrue Holiday with 23 points. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks with 28 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Trae Young had an off night after missing two games with a calf injury and made 3 of his 17 shots for 15 points. It was only the Hawks sixth loss 22 games after Nate McMillan took over as interim head coach.
Hawks 111, Bucks 104
April 25 in Atlanta: Lou Williams made four 3-pointers in the final seven minutes, including a basket that gave the Hawks their first lead of the second half with 6:59 remaining. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 32 points after the Hawks defeated the Heat two days earlier for big back-to-back wins. Williams scored all of his 15 points in the fourth quarter. Kevin Huerter added 20 points and John Collins had 18 points as the Hawks ended a six-game losing streak to the Bucks. The Hawks won for the fourth time in five game and 11 of their last 14 games. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points with 14 rebounds.