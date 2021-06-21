A look at the Hawks-Bucks regular-season games

April 15 in Atlanta: The Bucks again snapped a Hawks’ three-game win streak as Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a six-game absence from a sore left knee to score 15 points. Seven Bucks scored in double figures led by Jrue Holiday with 23 points. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks with 28 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Trae Young had an off night after missing two games with a calf injury and made 3 of his 17 shots for 15 points. It was only the Hawks sixth loss 22 games after Nate McMillan took over as interim head coach.

Hawks 111, Bucks 104

April 25 in Atlanta: Lou Williams made four 3-pointers in the final seven minutes, including a basket that gave the Hawks their first lead of the second half with 6:59 remaining. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 32 points after the Hawks defeated the Heat two days earlier for big back-to-back wins. Williams scored all of his 15 points in the fourth quarter. Kevin Huerter added 20 points and John Collins had 18 points as the Hawks ended a six-game losing streak to the Bucks. The Hawks won for the fourth time in five game and 11 of their last 14 games. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points with 14 rebounds.