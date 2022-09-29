Hawks open practice gives fans reason to cheer

Assistant coach Mike Longabardi put the team through drills before a scrimmage. When Clint Capela elevated for a block, he received a cheer for his work.

“It was a lot more people than I expected to be out there,” Justin Holiday said. “You could feel the energy it was really cool to feel them. It was not even filled up and it was that loud? Super exciting.”

Holiday was not the only one from the Hawks organization to notice the energy.

“The crowd was great,” head coach Nate McMillan said. “The crowd has been great as long as I have been here. Coach Longabardi tonight was talking about how this was the first time he has seen this type of crowd at a scrimmage game. Everyone has been excited we wanted to go out and give them something to see.”