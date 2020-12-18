11% of GMs think Hawks have most promising young core, per NBA survey

Ahead of the Hawks, 41% of GMs said that the Pelicans have the best young core and 22% said the Grizzlies. With offseason moves, 37% of GMs said the Lakers did the best, 22% said the Suns and 15% said the Thunder.

Which active player will make the best head coach someday? The Hawks’ Rajon Rondo ranked second, per the survey, with 29% of the vote. Chris Paul was first with 36%, and Udonis Haslem and Garrett Temple were tied for third with 7%.