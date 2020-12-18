11% of GMs think Hawks have most promising young core, per NBA survey

According to an NBA survey of general managers across the league, 11% of GMs think the Hawks have the most promising young core, tied with the Celtics and Nuggets, and 7% think the Hawks made the best overall moves this offseason, tied with the Bucks and 76ers.
Ahead of the Hawks, 41% of GMs said that the Pelicans have the best young core and 22% said the Grizzlies. With offseason moves, 37% of GMs said the Lakers did the best, 22% said the Suns and 15% said the Thunder.
Which active player will make the best head coach someday? The Hawks’ Rajon Rondo ranked second, per the survey, with 29% of the vote. Chris Paul was first with 36%, and Udonis Haslem and Garrett Temple were tied for third with 7%.
The Hawks’ moves of adding Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kris Dunn and Rondo each received votes for most underrated player acquisition; No. 1 in that category was Serge Ibaka to the Clippers (15%), No. 2 Steven Adams to New Orleans (11%), Robert Covington to Portland (11%), No. 4 Seth Curry to Philadelphia (6%). Hawks rookie Onyeka Okongwu received votes for which rookie will be the best player in five years, but here’s the list in order: James Wiseman (36%), LaMelo Ball (25%), Anthony Edwards (14%), Patrick Williams (11%), Isaac Okoro (7%).
Bogdanovic also received votes in the category of which one player acquisition will make the biggest impact, but No. 1 on the list was Paul to Phoenix (44%), No. 2. was Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee (33%) and No. 3 was Ibaka to the Clippers (7%).
Hawks two-way player Skylar Mays, selected at No. 50, received votes for which rookie was the biggest steal in the draft, but Tyrese Haliburton (12) was No. 1 on the list with 43%, followed by Saddiq Bey (19) with 11%, Kira Lewis Jr. (13) with 7%, Tyrese Maxey (21) with 7% and Obi Toppin (8) with 7%.
Trae Young, who was an All-Star starter last year and second in the league in assists (9.3 per game) last year, was omitted from the “best passer” rankings, with 46% of GMs voting for LeBron James (who was first with 10.2 assists per game last season), 25% voting for Nikola Jokic, 14% voting for Luka Doncic and 14% voting for Chris Paul.
Elsewhere in the survey, 81% of GMs picked the Lakers to repeat as NBA champion. In the East, the top four teams were: Milwaukee (64%), Brooklyn (25%), Miami (7%), Boston (4%), with 32% saying Giannis Antetokounmpo will win the 2020-21 MVP.