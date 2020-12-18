X

11% of GMs think Hawks have most promising young core, per NBA survey

Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo (7) drives to the basket between Memphis Grizzlies center Gorgui Dieng (14) and guards De'Anthony Melton (0), Ja Morant (12) and Desmond Bane (22) in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo (7) drives to the basket between Memphis Grizzlies center Gorgui Dieng (14) and guards De'Anthony Melton (0), Ja Morant (12) and Desmond Bane (22) in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Credit: Brandon Dill

Credit: Brandon Dill

By Sarah K. Spencer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

According to an NBA survey of general managers across the league, 11% of GMs think the Hawks have the most promising young core, tied with the Celtics and Nuggets, and 7% think the Hawks made the best overall moves this offseason, tied with the Bucks and 76ers.

Ahead of the Hawks, 41% of GMs said that the Pelicans have the best young core and 22% said the Grizzlies. With offseason moves, 37% of GMs said the Lakers did the best, 22% said the Suns and 15% said the Thunder.

Which active player will make the best head coach someday? The Hawks’ Rajon Rondo ranked second, per the survey, with 29% of the vote. Chris Paul was first with 36%, and Udonis Haslem and Garrett Temple were tied for third with 7%.

The Hawks’ moves of adding Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kris Dunn and Rondo each received votes for most underrated player acquisition; No. 1 in that category was Serge Ibaka to the Clippers (15%), No. 2 Steven Adams to New Orleans (11%), Robert Covington to Portland (11%), No. 4 Seth Curry to Philadelphia (6%). Hawks rookie Onyeka Okongwu received votes for which rookie will be the best player in five years, but here’s the list in order: James Wiseman (36%), LaMelo Ball (25%), Anthony Edwards (14%), Patrick Williams (11%), Isaac Okoro (7%).

Bogdanovic also received votes in the category of which one player acquisition will make the biggest impact, but No. 1 on the list was Paul to Phoenix (44%), No. 2. was Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee (33%) and No. 3 was Ibaka to the Clippers (7%).

Hawks two-way player Skylar Mays, selected at No. 50, received votes for which rookie was the biggest steal in the draft, but Tyrese Haliburton (12) was No. 1 on the list with 43%, followed by Saddiq Bey (19) with 11%, Kira Lewis Jr. (13) with 7%, Tyrese Maxey (21) with 7% and Obi Toppin (8) with 7%.

Trae Young, who was an All-Star starter last year and second in the league in assists (9.3 per game) last year, was omitted from the “best passer” rankings, with 46% of GMs voting for LeBron James (who was first with 10.2 assists per game last season), 25% voting for Nikola Jokic, 14% voting for Luka Doncic and 14% voting for Chris Paul.

Elsewhere in the survey, 81% of GMs picked the Lakers to repeat as NBA champion. In the East, the top four teams were: Milwaukee (64%), Brooklyn (25%), Miami (7%), Boston (4%), with 32% saying Giannis Antetokounmpo will win the 2020-21 MVP.

