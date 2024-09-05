Yikes Seattle! Atlanta has best beer-hot dog prices in NFL

I don’t mean to disparage the city. I visited several years ago before a cruise to Alaska. I had a wonderful time. I came home from the cruise with COVID … but I won’t blame the city for that.

It’s just that Seattle’s stadium – Lumen Field - has the highest price in the NFL for a hot dog and beer. That’s a total of $19.98 - $11.49 for the beer and $8.49 for the hot dog.

One company tracked the combo price for every NFL stadium and sent me (OK, and others) the results.

And the stadium with the lowest combo price. That’s right. It’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium here in Atlanta with a combined price of just $7.49. That’s $5.49 for the beer and $2 for the hot dog.

The Falcons combo deal is cheaper than a single beer at 22 stadiums, according to the study. Atlanta is one of four stadiums where a beer is only $5.49. It is joined by Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Ford Field in Detroit and MetLife Stadium in New York when the Jets play. When the Giants play, the price goes up to $6. I guess it costs 51 cents more to be a Giants fan.

The average price for the combo across the NFL turned out to be $15.02.

Enjoy the lower prices in Atlanta. Seattle does have a lovely view of Mount Rainer (when it’s not clouded in).

Here’s a look at the entire NFL with beer price, hot dog price and total price:

Lumen Field, Seattle: $11.49 + $8.49 = $19.98

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (Rams and Chargers): $11 + $8.49 = $19.49

Soldier Field, Chicago: $11 + $8 = $19

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans: $12 + $6.99 = $18.99

TIAA Bankfield, Jacksonville: $11.49 + $7.49 = $18.98

Nissan Stadium, Nashville: $11.50 + $7 = $18.50

Levi Stadium, Santa Clara: $12 + $6.49 = $18.49

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia: $11.50 + $6.99 = $18.49

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis: $11.50 + $6.75 = $18.25

AT&T Stadium, Arlington: $10.99 + $6.99 = $17.98

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte: $10.99 + $5.99 = $16.98

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh: $10 + $6.80 = $16.80

Lambeau Field, Green Bay: $10.49 + $6 = $16.49

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City: $10 + $6 = $16

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough: $11 + $5 = $16

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis: $9.49 + $6 = $15.49

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver: $9 + $6 = $15

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa: $7 + $8 = $15

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland: $8 + $7 = $15

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford (Giants): $6 + $8 = $14

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati: $7 + $7 = $14

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park: $7.75 + $6 = $13.75

Northwest Stadium, Landover: $7.35 + $ 6.25 = $13.60

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise: $10 + $3 = $13

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford (Jets): $5.49 + $7 = $12.49

State Farm Stadium, Glendale: $7 + $5.49 = $12.49

Ford Field, Detroit: $5.49 + $6.49 = $11.98

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore: $8.22 + $3.71 = $11.93

NRG Stadium, Houston: $6.25 + $5.50 = $11.75

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens: $5.49 + $4.49 = $9.98

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta: $5.49 + $2 = $7.49