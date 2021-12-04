ajc logo
X

Falcons’ X-factor vs. Bucs: Can Matt Ryan take care of the football?

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass as he is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Caption
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass as he is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- In the previous meeting, the Bucs intercepted three passes, had eight tipped passes and returned two of the interceptions for touchdowns.

Quarterback Matt Ryan’s ability to keep the ball out of harm’s way will be the X-factor when the Falcons (5-6) face the defending Super Bowl-champion Buccaneers (8-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Safety Mike Edwards, who returned two interceptions for touchdowns in that previous meeting, will not play because he was suspended for three games Thursday for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status.

“They present a lot of challenges with both scheme and personnel,” Ryan said. “They do a great job of playing aggressive. (Defensive coordinator) Todd Bowles does a great job of putting their guys in position to be successful against the run.”

The Bucs are No. 1 in the NFL against the run (81 yards per game) and were successful in making the Falcons one-dimensional after taking a 35-25 lead. Ryan had to throw quickly because the line couldn’t block the defensive front.

That combination led to the tipped balls, and Edwards was the main beneficiary.

“Then, when you do have good looks, you’ve got to handle the talent that they have up front,” Ryan said.

The Falcons’ pass game has been off over the past three games. Ryan has thrown only one touchdown pass over the past 12 quarters. The offense clearly misses wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who’s on the non-football injury list to work on his mental health.

“I think we just haven’t been in a rhythm that much in the pass game,” Ryan said. “I think a lot of it comes down to early, just getting some momentum. I thought last week while the numbers weren’t great, we did a pretty good job converting third downs early, which is huge.”

Ryan believes the Falcons can get the pass game on track.

“I think it’s just about rhythm, trying to put guys in position to make plays and continuing to make sure my footwork is in a really good spot to deliver the ball effectively,” Ryan said. “But I really do think it just comes down to a play here or there to get us into a rhythm.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Next four games

Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26

About the Author

ajc.com

D. Orlando Ledbetter
Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
On the Falcons’ hot seat vs. Bucs: centers Matt Hennessy and Drew Dalman
51m ago
3 key matchups: Buccaneers at Falcons
1h ago
Around the NFC South: Tom Brady new king of the division
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top