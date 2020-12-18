X-factor: Falcons’ Deion Jones can change the game

When the Falcons last played the Buccaneers, Falcons linebacker Deion Jones intercepted a Jameis Winston pass and returned it 27 yards for a walk-off touchdown in overtime.
Things have changed for the Bucs, but the speedy Jones will remain the X-factor in the first meeting this season, at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Bucs parted ways with Winston and signed the iconic Tom Brady, who went to nine Super Bowls and won six with the New England Patriots, including the Super Bowl LI victory against the Falcons.
The Bucs are 8-5 and fighting for a playoff berth in the NFC. Entering play for Week 15, the Bucs hold the sixth of seventh playoff berths.
“The turnovers, flying around making plays, coming up with stops when we are supposed to,” Jones said. “Standing up when our name is called. That’s playing good (defense) right there.”
Jones is ready for his rematch with Brady. He played all 99 snaps as a rookie in Super Bowl LI. But revenge is not on his mind.
“Nah, it’s the NFC South,” Jones said. “Every game is going to be a close one. It’s going to be a tough one, and he walked into it. We still have to play the same way. We can’t make things up just because he’s in (the NFC South).”
Jones plans to treat Brady as he did Winston if he gets the opportunity.
“Oh yeah, when the (opportunities) come, we have to stand tall and make those ball hawks, make those open tackles in the field,” Jones said. “Whatever we have to do. That’s just a product of being locked in when your name is called or when your opportunity comes and being able to make the play.”
Falcons’ final three games
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3
