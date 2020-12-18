X-factor: Falcons’ Deion Jones can change the game

Jones is ready for his rematch with Brady. He played all 99 snaps as a rookie in Super Bowl LI. But revenge is not on his mind.

“Nah, it’s the NFC South,” Jones said. “Every game is going to be a close one. It’s going to be a tough one, and he walked into it. We still have to play the same way. We can’t make things up just because he’s in (the NFC South).”

Jones plans to treat Brady as he did Winston if he gets the opportunity.

“Oh yeah, when the (opportunities) come, we have to stand tall and make those ball hawks, make those open tackles in the field,” Jones said. “Whatever we have to do. That’s just a product of being locked in when your name is called or when your opportunity comes and being able to make the play.”

Falcons’ final three games

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution