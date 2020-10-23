X-factor: Can the Falcons stop the Lions' D’Andre Swift

Swift was taken in the second round (35th overall) after a fine career for the Bulldogs, in which he rushed for 2,885 yards and had 666 yards receiving. He ranks seventh on Georgia’s all-time rushing list, just behind Lars Tate (3,017) and just ahead of Knowshon Moreno (2,734).

“Swift, the young guy coming from Georgia, he brings speed. He’s fast, and he runs with power,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “He’s a guy that we looked at a lot in the draft and loved. I’ve been looking at him for a long time. Watching those wideouts at Georgia, I was like, who is this No. 7 guy for the last couple of years, and he’s been tearing it up.”

Swift, broke loose for a 54-yard gain in the 34-16 win over Jacksonville on Sunday. He had 14 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

“He looked really good,” Morris said.

Swift has caught Falcons running back Todd Gurley’s attention.

“It’s going to be good, can’t let the young buck outdo me, man,” Gurley said. "I’m excited. He had a great game last week. ... It was good to see, you always love to see the young guys eat, not only the young guys, but guys from Georgia.

"Being able to see him have success and being in the room with (Peterson), I know he’s taken care of over there. I’m looking forward to seeing him after the game and before the game.”

Falcons' next four games

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

