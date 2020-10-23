X-factor: Can the Falcons stop the Lions' D’Andre Swift

Rookie Lions running back D’Andre Swift is off to a fine start in the NFL.
“Swift has been unbelievable since Day 1 that we got him,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said. “Very consistent guy. Very steady. Even-keeled type of guy, which is great for us because we can just. … We’ve seen his improvement every single day that he’s been in the building. He’s obviously a very talented player. A tremendous person. Very humble. He just works extremely hard.”
Veteran Adrian Peterson has the most carries followed by Swift and Kerryon Johnson.
Swift has progressed nicely from the season opener, when he dropped a potential game-winning touchdown against Chicago.
The former Georgia running back, who’s coming off his first 100-yard rushing game in the NFL, will be the X-factor in the game.
Swift was taken in the second round (35th overall) after a fine career for the Bulldogs, in which he rushed for 2,885 yards and had 666 yards receiving. He ranks seventh on Georgia’s all-time rushing list, just behind Lars Tate (3,017) and just ahead of Knowshon Moreno (2,734).
“Swift, the young guy coming from Georgia, he brings speed. He’s fast, and he runs with power,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “He’s a guy that we looked at a lot in the draft and loved. I’ve been looking at him for a long time. Watching those wideouts at Georgia, I was like, who is this No. 7 guy for the last couple of years, and he’s been tearing it up.”
Swift, broke loose for a 54-yard gain in the 34-16 win over Jacksonville on Sunday. He had 14 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
“He looked really good,” Morris said.
Swift has caught Falcons running back Todd Gurley’s attention.
“It’s going to be good, can’t let the young buck outdo me, man,” Gurley said. "I’m excited. He had a great game last week. ... It was good to see, you always love to see the young guys eat, not only the young guys, but guys from Georgia.
"Being able to see him have success and being in the room with (Peterson), I know he’s taken care of over there. I’m looking forward to seeing him after the game and before the game.”
Falcons' next four games
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
