With Matt Hennessy off to IR, Falcons sign a new offensive lineman

Atlanta Falcons
1 hour ago
FLOWERY BRANCH — Offensive tackle Trevor Reid, who recently worked out for the team, signed with the Falcons on Thursday, the team announced.

The Falcons had a spot on their 90-man roster after putting center/guard Matt Hennessy on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday. Reid, who’s listed at 6-foot-5 and 307 pounds, played at Georgia Military College (2018-19) before signing with Louisville.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

