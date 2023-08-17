With Matt Hennessy off to IR, Falcons sign a new offensive lineman

FLOWERY BRANCH — Offensive tackle Trevor Reid, who recently worked out for the team, signed with the Falcons on Thursday, the team announced.

The Falcons had a spot on their 90-man roster after putting center/guard Matt Hennessy on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday. Reid, who’s listed at 6-foot-5 and 307 pounds, played at Georgia Military College (2018-19) before signing with Louisville.