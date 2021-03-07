Winston, Crews and Lauzon fired by Falcons

Winston also led the Falcons University Rookie Success Program, which was designed to help players transition into the NFL and tried to teach them what it means to be a successful player, both on and off the field.

The NFL honored Winston with the Most Outstanding Player Development Department in 2003-04 in New York and in 2008, Winston and the Falcons were the winners of the Outstanding Career Development Program.

Prior to working with the Falcons he spent five seasons with the New York Jets and three seasons with Tampa Bay.

Crews, a graduate of Georgia Tech, oversaw the shift on technology over the past 23 years from film from camcorders to now when everyone has a tablet with all the video from around the league.

His original tile was video director, but evolved to overseeing Video, Analytics, and Application Development departments.

Lauzon was hired by former general manager Thomas Dimitroff. He previously worked for the Cleveland Browns, the Montreal Machine of the WLAF and Ottawa of the CFL.

Previously, former director of football operations Nick Polk was not retained after 18 years with the team.

