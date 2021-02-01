Report: Falcons part ways with salary-cap chief Nick Polk

Nick Polk, who’s been the Falcons’ director of football operations and was with the team for 18 years, has not been retained, according to a report from profootbaltalk.com.
The Falcons would not immediately confirm the report.
Polk spent five seasons as the Falcons’ director of football administration before being promoted to director of football operations.
Polk worked closely with former general manager Thomas Dimitroff on contracts, negotiations and salary cap management. He also coordinated the team’s compliance with the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement and labor-related issues.
Before joining the Falcons, Polk served as the director of football operations for NFL Europe for four years where he directed all of the NFL Europe League Football Operations.
Polk was previously head football coach at his alma mater, Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania, for four years. He also coached at James Madison, Brown University, Delaware State University and Southern Connecticut State University.
Earlier this month, Polk was a candidate for the G.M. job in Washington.
With Terry Fontenot as the new general manager the Falcons are moving in a new direction.
Kyle Smith, formerly of the Washington Football Team, was named the Falcons’ vice president of player personnel Friday.
Smith was with Washington for the past 11 seasons. He was a college scout for most of that time before he was promoted to vice president of player personnel in January 2020.
For a season, Smith, the son of former Chargers general manager A.J. Smith, directed both the college and pro-personnel departments.
“Kyle literally grew up in this business and is obsessed with, and passionate about, the process of building and managing competitive teams,” Fontenot said in a statement released by the team.
“He is extremely smart, detailed and organized, and he couldn’t be more excited to become an Atlanta Falcon.”
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)
4. Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
