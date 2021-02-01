Report: Falcons part ways with salary-cap chief Nick Polk

Polk was previously head football coach at his alma mater, Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania, for four years. He also coached at James Madison, Brown University, Delaware State University and Southern Connecticut State University.

With Terry Fontenot as the new general manager the Falcons are moving in a new direction.

Kyle Smith, formerly of the Washington Football Team, was named the Falcons’ vice president of player personnel Friday.

Smith was with Washington for the past 11 seasons. He was a college scout for most of that time before he was promoted to vice president of player personnel in January 2020.

For a season, Smith, the son of former Chargers general manager A.J. Smith, directed both the college and pro-personnel departments.

“Kyle literally grew up in this business and is obsessed with, and passionate about, the process of building and managing competitive teams,” Fontenot said in a statement released by the team.

“He is extremely smart, detailed and organized, and he couldn’t be more excited to become an Atlanta Falcon.”

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)

4. Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

