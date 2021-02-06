Where to watch, listen, stream Super Bowl LV: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

SPANISH BROADCAST: ESPN Deportes’ Super Bowl commentator team will feature Eduardo Varela (play-by-play), alongside Pablo Viruega as analyst and John Sutcliffe as sideline reporter. Rebecca Landa will also contribute from studios.

INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION: Super Bowl LV will be televised live in more than 180 countries and territories. Countries broadcasting the game with on-site crews include: Australia, Japan, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. NFL Films handles the World Feed of Super Bowl LV. The game will be broadcast live in nearly 25 languages, including 2 languages from Raymond James Stadium: English & Spanish.

National and Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Westwood One will serve as the exclusive network radio home. Fans also can hear the broadcast on SiriusXM, and on NFL Game Pass.

Satellite radio: Channel 104 and will be the home for programming highlights from across several SiriusXM channels, providing both teams’ official radio broadcasts, the national radio call and broadcasts in both English and Spanish to subscribers nationwide on their SiriusXM radios and on the SiriusXM app.

(Games are also available on the SiriusXM app and at home on connected devices and speakers for authenticated subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package.)

Livestream: You can watch the game for free on your phone or connected devices with the CBS Sports App or on CBSSports.com. In addition, the Super Bowl can be streamed live other ways with services such as FuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and AT&T TV. According to The Verge, this year’s Super Bowl will not be broadcast in 4K or HDR by CBS.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position:

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks released his Mock Draft 1.0 and has the Falcons selecting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. He has Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields going second overall to the New York Jets.

Bucky’s picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

4. Falcons - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

