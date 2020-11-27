X

Where to watch, listen, stream Raiders at Falcons

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich on facing Raiders QB Derek Carr and his third down weapons.

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Raiders (6-4) and the Falcons (3-7):

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Series history: This will be the 15th regular-season meeting. The series is tied 7-7, but the Falcons have won the past four meetings.

TV: CBS. Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan. Color Analysis: Trent Green. Sideline: Amanda Balionis

National radio: Play-by-Play: Josh Appel. Analyst: Doug Plank

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harry Douglas.

Satellite radio: SIRIUS: 137 (Atlanta), 82 (Las Vegas) | XM: 227 (Atlanta), 380 (Las Vegas)

(Games are also available on the SiriusXM app and at home on connected devices and speakers for authenticated subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package. The SiriusXM app features dedicated team channels that carry the official radio broadcast for all 32 NFL clubs for every game. Fans can find their team’s channel each week under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab.)

Livestream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web. (Data charges may apply)

Falcons’ next four games

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

