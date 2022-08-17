BreakingNews
Kemp blasts Fulton DA’s office for playing politics as he fights subpoena
Where to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Jets

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts evades a tackle from Jets cornerback Bryce Hall in October at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The teams are scheduled to play Monday night in an exhibition game. (Steve Luciano/AP)

Credit: AP

What you should know about Monday’s exhibition game between the Falcons (1-0) and the New York Jets (1-0) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Time: 8 p.m. Monday

TV: ESPN. Play-by-play: Steve Levy. Analysts: Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick. Sideline: Laura Rutledge.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harper LeBel starts at 6 p.m.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio – Falcons channel 88 (801). Jets channel 225 (824).

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

