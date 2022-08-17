Where to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Jets

What you should know about Monday’s exhibition game between the Falcons (1-0) and the New York Jets (1-0) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Time: 8 p.m. Monday
TV: ESPN. Play-by-play: Steve Levy. Analysts: Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick. Sideline: Laura Rutledge.
Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harper LeBel starts at 6 p.m.
Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio – Falcons channel 88 (801). Jets channel 225 (824).
Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author