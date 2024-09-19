Where to watch, listen, livestream the Chiefs at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) and the Falcons (1-1), which is set for 8:20 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
TV: NBC – Mike Tirico, Cris Collingsworth and Melissa Stark. Telemundo Deportes – Play-by-Play: Miguel Gurwitz. Analyst: Rolando Cantù. Sideline: Ariana Figuera.
Local radio: 92.9 The Game – Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Jake Cook. Pregame/Postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain (studio producers). Dylan Matthews (network studio producer) and Chris Thomas (local studio producer).
National radio: Westwood One – Play-by-Play: Ryan Radtke. Analysis: Mike Golic.
Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 225. Chiefs channel 226 and on the APP.
Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International. There are several other subscription services.
About the Author