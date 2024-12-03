Atlanta Falcons
Where to watch, listen, livestream Falcons at Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
53 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Falcons (6-6) and Vikings (10-2), which is set for 1 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

TV: Fox. Play-by-play: Joe Davis. Analyst: Greg Olsen. Reporter: Pam Oliver.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Jake Cook. Pregame/Postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain (studio producers). Dylan Matthews (network studio producer) and Chris Thomas (local studio producer).

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 384 and 801. Vikings 229 and 820 and on the App.

Livestream: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International. There are several other subscription services.

