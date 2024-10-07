Breaking: Georgia Supreme Court reinstates state’s abortion ban during appeals process
Where to watch, listen, livestream Falcons at Panthers

Carolina Panthers' Taylor Heinicke scrambles against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Carolina Panthers' Taylor Heinicke scrambles against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
By
50 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) and the Carolina Panthers (1-4) , which is set for 4:25 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

TV: Fox 5 – Play-by-Play: Chris Myers. Analyst: Mark Sanchez. Sideline reporter: Kristina Pink.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Jake Cook. Pregame/Postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain (studio producers). Dylan Matthews (network studio producer) and Chris Thomas (local studio producer).

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 380. Panthers channel 227 and on the APP.

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International. There are several other subscription services.

