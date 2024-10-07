Where to watch, listen, livestream Falcons at Panthers

FLOWERY BRANCH -- What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) and the Carolina Panthers (1-4) , which is set for 4:25 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
TV: Fox 5 – Play-by-Play: Chris Myers. Analyst: Mark Sanchez. Sideline reporter: Kristina Pink.
Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Jake Cook. Pregame/Postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain (studio producers). Dylan Matthews (network studio producer) and Chris Thomas (local studio producer).
Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 380. Panthers channel 227 and on the APP.
Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International. There are several other subscription services.
