Where to watch, listen, livestream Cowboys at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH -- What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Cowboys (3-4) and the Falcons (5-3), which is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
TV: Fox 5. Play-by-Play: Adam Amin. Analyst: Greg Olsen. Sideline reporter: Pam Oliver.
Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Jake Cook. Pregame/postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain (studio producers). Dylan Matthews (network studio producer) and Chris Thomas (local studio producer).
Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 228. Cowboys channel 383 and on the App.
Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International. There are several other subscription services.
About the Author