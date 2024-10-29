Breaking: Suspect in custody after standoff at Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Where to watch, listen, livestream Cowboys at Falcons

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) catches a 9-yard touchdown pass as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams (35) defends during the first half of an NFL football game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

TNS

TNS

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) catches a 9-yard touchdown pass as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams (35) defends during the first half of an NFL football game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News/TNS) (TNS)
By
Updated 17 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Cowboys (3-4) and the Falcons (5-3), which is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

TV: Fox 5. Play-by-Play: Adam Amin. Analyst: Greg Olsen. Sideline reporter: Pam Oliver.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Jake Cook. Pregame/postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain (studio producers). Dylan Matthews (network studio producer) and Chris Thomas (local studio producer).

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 228. Cowboys channel 383 and on the App.

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International. There are several other subscription services.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Atlanta TV sports listings
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez

Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami in MLS playoffs
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How to watch Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech: TV & radio info, streaming, odds
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake believes the pass rush is evolving
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Falcons’ Richie Grant stepped in admirably for Justin Simmons 57m ago
A quick look at the Dallas Cowboys 1h ago
Vote: Will Falcons defeat Cowboys?
Featured
Placeholder Image

Special

Candidates in this new majority-Black district in Georgia say campaign ads are racist and...
Debut Michelin Guide Atlanta features 5 one-star restaurants
Georgia defense faces another challenge vs. mobile QB