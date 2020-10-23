Where to watch, listen and stream Lions at Falcons

What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Lions (2-3) and the Falcons (1-5):
Time: 1 p.m., Sunday
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Series history: Series history: This will be the 38th meeting. The Lions lead the series 24-13. The Falcons won the last meeting 30-26 on Sept. 24, 2017 in the 10-second run-off game. The Falcons have won four of the last five meetings.
TV: Fox. Play-by-Play: Chris Myers. Analysts: Brock Huard and Greg Jennings. Field reporter: Jennifer Hale.
Local Radio: 92.9 The Game — Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show starts at 11 a.m. with Chris Goforth and Harry Douglas.
Satellite Radio: SIRIUS: 113 (Detroit), 132 (Atlanta) | XM: 386 (Detroit), 228 (Atlanta) (Games are also available on the SiriusXM app and at home on connected devices and speakers for authenticated subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package. The SiriusXM app features dedicated team channels that carry the official radio broadcast for all 32 NFL clubs for every game. Fans can find their team’s channel each week under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab.)
Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web. (Data charges may apply)
Falcons' next four games
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
