What Tom Brady said after win over Falcons

On how dangerous Tampa Bay can be as a team if it plays all four quarters like it did in the second half of Sunday’s game: ”We’re going to have to figure out how to play our best for 60 minutes as opposed to 30. It was a good win by us. Everyone loves winning, but we also want to play better. We want to play our best and I think next week gives us another opportunity to try to do our best. It’s a tough week because it’s Christmas, but [we have] got to focus on what we’ve got to do. We’ve worked pretty hard to get to this point, but there’s still a lot left ahead of us.”

On what his touchdown pass to WR Antonio Brown meant to him: “Obviously as a teammate [and] someone who knows him pretty well, he’s done a lot of work to get to this point. Just proud of him, his focus [and] how he’s prioritized different things. A lot of guys in that receiver group have helped him and he’s making great contributions. As quarterback, it’s tough sometimes because you have a lot of guys open and you’ve got to distribute it to different guys. Mike [Evans] gets a lot of looks, Chris [Godwin] gets looks, A.B. (Brown) gets looks and as quarterback there’s one ball. You can’t split it in three or four. You’ve just got to try to use your read, and whenever those guys get the opportunity to make [plays], they make them. A.B. came down with a big one for us, Chris had a big one, Mike had a big game, Cam [Brate] had catches, Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) had catches – everybody made different plays. It was great to see.”