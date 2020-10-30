What the Falcons said after the win over the Panthers

On the defense securing the win: “I always believe in the defense. We are together. We work together. Those are our brothers on the other side that we can’t be on the field with, but we have to put the trust in them.”

FOYE OLUOKUN, LINEBACKER

On the win: "We knew it was going to come down to us, it was our turn to win the game.

On his stop of Teddy Bridgewater on fourth down: “It was a zone-read. I know he pulls it sometimes. I saw he was kind of light with the handoff. He kept it because he expected me to dive down. Then it was just a chase to the sideline. I just had to make sure I got him down really.”

On the fourth down stop of Mike Davis: “It was a formation that we recognized. We were expecting a fullback dive with a toss. Then I saw the fullback go for the lead play. You have to make that play when it comes to you.”

On the blitzing: "It just must have been what the coaches saw and would affect the quarterback. He likes to get the ball out quick, so we were going to make it come out quick and then hunt when it comes out….it was working so that’s probably why the kept it going. That was the plan going in. Getting that ball out quick and disguising where the blitz was coming from. Yeah, we were going to blitz. "

TODD GURLEY, RUNNING BACK

On his TD: “It was one of those drives we needed. Run some clock out, get some tough yards and be able to punch it in. We were getting a lot of field goals and we were happy to get a touchdown.”

On if the Falcons were saving him for the second half: “I don’t control that, man. When I’m in, I’m in. When I’m not, I’m not. I don’t control that part.”

On Brian Hill: “When he gets his chances he’s going to try to break it. He’s an explosive guy. He can do great in the run game, just like every other running back we have. B-Hill’s going to do his thing when he’s called upon.”

On if the Panthers were keying him after he rushed for 121 yards in the last meeting: “That’s one thing about a defense. Defenses don’t want to get run over. No one wants to get run on. They did a great job. Shaq (Thompson) was Shaq. He’s a great player. Credit to those guys, they did a hell of a job.”

