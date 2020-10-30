What the Falcons said after the win over the Panthers

Here’s what the Falcons had to say after the 25-17 win over the Panthers on Thursday:
JULIO JONES, WIDE RECEIVER
On his fast start: “We just took what they gave us. They tried to go zone early in the game and we know they were going to have some open holes in there and Matt was delivering strikes to me. In had the in cut and then an out-breaking route, but the same kind of depth wise.”
On kicking the field goal on the opening drive: “I thought we had the first down. It look like we had the first down. I was on the opposite side with TG was running the ball. We good. It was good we just took the points and kept going. We always want to score…..We want to score touchdowns. We have to do a better job in the red zone.”
On how Carolina tried to play him: “Early on they came out and play just (Cover) two. Then later on they started to doubling me a little bit. Then they had new guys coming it at corner.”
On the defense securing the win: “I always believe in the defense. We are together. We work together. Those are our brothers on the other side that we can’t be on the field with, but we have to put the trust in them.”
FOYE OLUOKUN, LINEBACKER
On the win: "We knew it was going to come down to us, it was our turn to win the game.
On his stop of Teddy Bridgewater on fourth down: “It was a zone-read. I know he pulls it sometimes. I saw he was kind of light with the handoff. He kept it because he expected me to dive down. Then it was just a chase to the sideline. I just had to make sure I got him down really.”
On the fourth down stop of Mike Davis: “It was a formation that we recognized. We were expecting a fullback dive with a toss. Then I saw the fullback go for the lead play. You have to make that play when it comes to you.”
On the blitzing: "It just must have been what the coaches saw and would affect the quarterback. He likes to get the ball out quick, so we were going to make it come out quick and then hunt when it comes out….it was working so that’s probably why the kept it going. That was the plan going in. Getting that ball out quick and disguising where the blitz was coming from. Yeah, we were going to blitz. "
TODD GURLEY, RUNNING BACK
On his TD: “It was one of those drives we needed. Run some clock out, get some tough yards and be able to punch it in. We were getting a lot of field goals and we were happy to get a touchdown.”
On if the Falcons were saving him for the second half: “I don’t control that, man. When I’m in, I’m in. When I’m not, I’m not. I don’t control that part.”
On Brian Hill: “When he gets his chances he’s going to try to break it. He’s an explosive guy. He can do great in the run game, just like every other running back we have. B-Hill’s going to do his thing when he’s called upon.”
On if the Panthers were keying him after he rushed for 121 yards in the last meeting: “That’s one thing about a defense. Defenses don’t want to get run over. No one wants to get run on. They did a great job. Shaq (Thompson) was Shaq. He’s a great player. Credit to those guys, they did a hell of a job.”
