What the Falcons had to say after the loss to the Jaguars

On if he did a enough to make the team: “Keep putting your best foot forward and you see where the chips falls. I don’t know what I did.”

On his big stop on Tank Bigsby: “I just knew it was third down. They kept running the ball. They ran duo. He’s a cut-back runner. I played him in college. He loves to cutback. When I was at Houston and he was at Auburn. I played in a bowl game and we beat the mess out of them. We made sure we did our thing. I knew he was going to try to wind it back. So I had to make sure I was there. Run down hill and don’t stop your feet.”

Casey Washington, wide receiver

On the biggest thing learned during preseason: ”The speed of the game is definitely a thing from college to the league. It’s different. Everyone out there can move around. Physically, it’s faster, but at the same time, mentally, you have to learn how to process things quicker. For me, I’ve just tried to be as intentional as possible and pick up the playbook as fast as possible as well.”

On his preseason performance: ”I feel like I poured everything out I had. Obviously, there’s a perfectionist mentality or mindset. You want to go back and clean some things up and you see things on film that you can improve on, but I only can control now and just leave the rest up to God.”

On the feeling in the locker room: ”It’s real. As much as this is a game that we’ve all played from a young age, it’s a business. We know that going into this. We know it is, so all we can do and all I can do personally is put my best foot forward and see where the chips fall.”

Brandon Dorlus, defensive tackle

On how the stadium compares to others he has played in: ”Honestly, everything is nice here. The grass is nice out there. The field feels good on my feet. I love all the lights and all the shows. But the biggest thing is the people that’s in the building. Just to have them, their support throughout the four quarters, even though we’re losing, they were loud the whole game. I appreciate them for that.”

On what he has gotten out of the preseason: ”The NFL’s hard. It’s not going to be every day. It’s going to be a great experience. But there’s times where you’ve got to learn. Take it on the chin and just learn from the veterans. Just keep learning. Just keep stacking days and getting better.”

On the impression he hopes he left on his front office: ”Honestly, just bringing energy every day. Bringing the juice to the room and guys who are older veterans. Honestly, I just hope that I showed that I was able to be a dominant player. Not just a pass rush player, but someone that they’d be able to trust.”