What Raheem Morris said after the win over the Broncos

On the depth of the wide receiver room: “The depth of that receiving corps, as you know, I hold near and dear to my heart, but to see O.Z. go out there and play some Z for us and jump in for Calvin and get an explosive, to see Blake go out there, Christian Blake, and make some plays, all these things we know these guys are capable of doing. Brandon Powell go out there and play a little inside for us so we can have the ability to put Russ outside. These guys, like I told you, they’re like my children. They’re like my kids, man, little brothers, whatever we want to call them. They go out and make me proud every single week. We can’t wait to get Cal back, but these guys are fired up and ready to play.”

On how he responds to games tightening in the fourth quarter after having a big lead: “I don’t think anybody is arguing about the National Football League being a three-point league every week. All these games go down to the wire. Everybody’s got fight. Everybody’s got dog in them. These guys are going to come out. We knew they were going to come out fighting. We knew they were going to come out slinging that ball around. There’s only a few games a week that don’t go down to the wire, and they’re usually extreme situations, loss of quarterbacks, things of that nature. When you got guys that are capable of playing in this National Football League, you’d better be ready the whole game.”

On how the team has responded over the past four weeks and whether he felt the players were emotionally down at any point: “I wouldn’t say emotionally down, but when you lose, you go 0-5, it’s going to be an issue. And now having the ability to win, that’s called a streak, guys. Guys know what a winning streak feels like. Let’s get the streak going and see how far we can take it going into the bye week and just feel good about it.”

On WR Calvin Ridley’s status going into the bye week: “Calvin is always a fighter. Calvin was in my ear pregame. We sat on the bench. I know a couple of you guys might have saw it. He always is going to want to play. He always going to want to go. Sometimes you’ve got to protect your guys versus themselves, and that’s what we did today.”

On why the offense slowed down after scoring on five of the first six possessions: “Why are you guys so negative is what I’ve got to ask? We scored on five of the six possessions. Stop being so greedy, guys (laughter). They played better defense.”

On the performance of the pass rush: “You know, they went out there, they played hard. They played tough. They stopped the run. Obviously, you don’t get the sack numbers when you go in with the heavier guys. We got some big and thick guys out there rushing for us. It is what it is, man. When you get the win, all hands on deck. Everybody’s going to feel it, man. It’s nice to see us get a win.”

On the plan for the bye week: “Relax, rest, get everybody back. Get your coaches out of the building and get them a chance to go home and do some things for themselves. Get an early jump on the Saints and be ready to play when we get back. Watch everybody else be miserable next week while I sit on my couch and enjoy it.”

On whether he can afford to evaluate players during the second half of the season or whether he’s focused on strictly winning games: “I know you know the answer to that one. We’re a 1-0 mentality. We’re in the moment. We’re going to do what we do.”

On whether CB Kendall Sheffield is injured or just had a rough game: “You don’t make excuses. You know, gave up a couple of catches. It is what it is. Played against a really good player. That Alabama guy is a pretty good player, and that stuff happens. When you go out there and you play against those kind of guys, those Calvin Ridleys, those Julio Jones, those Jerry Jeudys, those people like that, they can play, and they’re going to catch some balls on you. You just got to keep fighting, keep digging.”

On whether the team has done a better job of finding an identity on defense: “We different. Yeah, we different. You just keep singing that to yourself. Man, let’s go out there and play games and get ready to play.”

On how worried he was following the illegal formation penalty that stopped the clock late in the game: “I wasn’t nervous at all. Good thing I had that mask on. It is what it is.”

On CB Isaiah Oliver’s improvement in past weeks: “He’s certainly playing nickel well. He’s certainly been rushing the passer well from the nickel position. He’s starting to get his feet under him there. Let’s see if he can continue to grow and make us a better team.”

On whether the team is up for the challenge in the second half of the season or whether they will continue with the 1-0 mentality: “Somebody obviously doesn’t know me that asked that question. We have a 1-0 mentality. We play the guys that come up. Every single week in the National Football League is a tough week. Every team you play deserves that credit. It’s a privilege to play in this league, and you’d better be up for the challenge every single week.”

On what he’s looking forward to most during the bye week: “Just relaxing. Enjoy the kids and do some of those things. Go with the family and hang out and do some of the stuff we need to do, man. Come back, relax, rest, get our mind right, our mentality right, and be ready to come back and play.”